Everton asked me to interview but I turned them down, reveals Wayne Rooney

As Everton continue their managerial search, reports indicated that Wayne Rooney was a part of the Toffees’ shortlist especially after the fantastic work he has done at Derby County. The former Everton and Manchester United star has spent just over two years at the club and has won plaudits for the way he has run things recently. That is especially in light of Derby’s financial troubles and the fact that the club still have a chance of surviving thanks to Rooney.