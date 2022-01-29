Everton asked me to interview but I turned them down, reveals Wayne Rooney
Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Everton did ask him to interview as their next manager but he turned them down as he still has a job to do with the Rams. The Manchester United legend has won plaudits for the work that he has done this season, despite all the constrictions.
As Everton continue their managerial search, reports indicated that Wayne Rooney was a part of the Toffees’ shortlist especially after the fantastic work he has done at Derby County. The former Everton and Manchester United star has spent just over two years at the club and has won plaudits for the way he has run things recently. That is especially in light of Derby’s financial troubles and the fact that the club still have a chance of surviving thanks to Rooney.
But Rooney confirmed that Everton did indeed approach him and asked him to interview for the job but he turned them down. The Englishman admitted that while he believes he is ready for the move to the Premier League, he still has work to do with Derby County and needs to finish that.
"Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the vacant job, which I turned down. I believe that I will be a Premier League manager and I believe I'm ready for that 100 per cent, and if that is with Everton one day in the future that'd be absolutely great. But I've got a job here to do at Derby County which is an important job to me,” Rooney said, reported Sky Sports.
"Yes, of course I did [think hard about it]. They got in touch with my agent and my agent let the administrators know as well. Of course it was a very difficult decision for me,” he added.
