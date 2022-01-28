Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Everton and Newcastle United eyeing move for Thomas Muller

Welcome to our transfer coverage where we bring you all the latest reports, rumours, gossip, news, etc as clubs around Europe do their best in addressing their urgent needs and not so urgent needs. Stay tuned as the updates pour in through the chaos that is the January transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain closing in on a deal for Tanguy Ndombele

According to the Telegraph, PSG are close to a deal for Tanguy Ndombele with the Tottenham midfielder reportedly out of favour in North London. The Frenchman signed for a club record fee nearly two-and-a-half years ago but has failed to impress under five different managers since then.

Not only that, Spurs have been open to a move this month with Paris Saint-Germain his top suitors and are looking at a short-term loan-deal but the North Londoners want Ndombele's wages paid up in full, which is reportedly not an issue for the French side.

Arsenal reach an agreement with New England Revolution for Matt Turner

Goal has reported that after weeks of negotiations, Arsenal and New England Revolution have come to an agreement for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time in the MLS and for the US men's national team as well, which has earned him a move to the Premier League.

However, Goal has further revealed that Turner will only sign for the Gunners next summer, as part of the agreement with the New England Revolution. The move was more, or less, confirmed by USMNT's national coach Gregg Berhalter.

"It's just a great story and I hope the public is aware. He went to Fairfield, undrafted out of college and now he's playing with the USMNT and he's headed to Arsenal "It's an amazing story. His work ethic, his belief in himself and his never-give-up atittude, it's a great story and Matt is a great guy, a great team-mate. We're lucky to have him," Berhalter said.

Liverpool are set to beat Tottenham in the race for Luiz Diaz

According to Goal, Tottenham are set to be pipped for Luiz Diaz by Liverpool as the Reds are prepared to pay the Portuguese giants €45 million plus an additional €15 million in various add-ons. While no fee has been agreed yet, the Anfield side are now officially the front-runners for Diaz, which has stunned Spurs.

The North Londoners have been in discussions with Porto over the last few weeks and believed that they were closing in on a deal for the 25-year-old Diaz but things have taken a turn. Reports have further indicated that Diaz has been enticed by the Liverpool offer as well and would prefer a move to Anfield over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle United are interested in signing West Ham defender Issa Diop

L'Equipe has reported that Newcastle United are now targeting Issa Diop as their defensive target after a move for Diego Carlos fell apart last week. The Magpies are desperately chasing after every defender they believe is available and are now after Diop, after the Frenchman's performances for the Hammers this term.

But the report has indicated that while the Magpies are in talks with Diop's representatives, West Ham are not looking to sell the defender as they lack defensive reinforcements themselves and are looking to add a new face in that department this month.

Adama Traore in Barcelona for his medical ahead of his €30 million move from Wolves

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have come to an agreement over a €30 million move for Adama Traore, with the Spaniard currently in Spain undergoing his medical.

The forward had only eighteen months left on his current contract and was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham this month but was lured by a return back to Barcelona, the place where he began his career before leaving with just four senior appearances

Adama Traoré day in Barcelona. He's back in Spain in order to undergo medical and sign as Barça player on loan with buy option [€30m] from Wolves 🛩🇪🇸 #FCB



Adama and Barça have also agreed a pre-contract for five years in case FCB will decide to buy him on a permanent in June. pic.twitter.com/QXId9JJjzZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

Brentford looking to complete a deal for Christian Eriksen before the deadline

According to the Daily Mail, Brentford and Christian Eriksen are still in talks over a potential return back to England with the Bees looking to hand the former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder a six-month contract.

The 29-year-old is currently training at former club Ajax's training ground, after leaving Inter Milan, and is a free-agent which means that the Bees can sign him any time but the club wants him registered before the transfer deadline so they can include him in their 25-man league squad.

Inter Milan sign Atalanta's Robin Gosens on loan with an obligation to buy

In a statement, Inter Milan confirmed that they had signed Robin Gosens from Atalanta and becomes the club's first move this month. The 27-year-old did have an expiring contract with La Dea and while the club didn't want to sell, the move went through as Gosens wanted to leave, with him signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

However, while the statement from Inter did not mention a fee, Sky Italia have reported that the buyout clause is set at €25 million plus an additional €3 million in add-ons.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement with Atalanta for the purchase of the player Robin Everardus Gosens. The German winger moves to the Nerazzurri on loan with the obligation to buy back under certain conditions," reads the statement.

Dusan Vlahovic is in Turin for his medical ahead of a move to Juventus

Juventus, via a photo, have confirmed that Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is in Turin for his medical ahead of his move to Juventus. The two parties came to an agreement over a fee earlier this week, with the Old Lady shelling out €75 million plus add-ons alongside a €7 million net salary per season on a long-term contract.

This officially puts an end to all the speculation surrounding the forward's future with the 21-year-old Serbian heavily linked with a move to England as well.

Everton and Newcastle United eyeing a move for Thomas Muller

According to Sport Bild, both Everton and Newcastle United are eyeing a sensational transfer swoop for Thomas Muller as the German has only eighteen months left on his current contract and has yet to come to an agreement over an extension.

The German has thrived for the Bavarians and reports have indicated that he is keen on signing an extension but both Everton and Newcastle are keeping an eye on his situation.

Andy Carroll undergoing medical at West Bromwich Albion ahead of a move

The Athletic has reported that former Reading, West Ham and Newcastle United forward Andy Carroll is currently undergoing a medical at West Bromwich Albion ahead of a free-transfer move to the club.

The former England international enjoyed a good spell at Reading but left the club this month after his short-term deal expired.