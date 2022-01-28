Reports | Newcastle United and Olympique Lyon come to €40 million deal for Bruno Guimaraes
Today at 5:07 PM
According to the Guardian, Newcastle United and Olympique Lyon have come to an agreement for Bruno Guimaraes in a deal that will potentially be worth around €50 million including add-ons. The 24-year-old has thrived for the French side over the last few years and has been linked with a move away.
Ever since his move to Olympique Lyon, few players have done as well as Bruno Guimaraes has with the midfielder thriving for the French side. So much so, that the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England and Italy although reports had indicated that Newcastle United were set to win the battle for the Brazilian. However, the Guardian has now reported that the Magpies and Olympique Lyon have indeed come to an agreement over a fee for Guimaraes.
The Premier League side are set to shell out €40 million plus an additional €8 million in bonuses for the 24-year-old with personal terms said not to be an issue for the Brazilian. However, with Guimaraes on international duty with Brazil right now, the midfielder will take a medical once he returns. But the Guardian has further reported that the Magpies’ move for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has gone down the drain as the La Liga side have ended negotiations.
The two parties have been on conversation for more than two weeks over a move for Carlos but Sevilla have refused to budge from their €70 million asking price. That also happens to be the defender’s release clause although reports indicated that Newcastle were confident that they could reach an agreement for a fee lower than that.
