Reports | Newcastle United and Olympique Lyon come to €40 million deal for Bruno Guimaraes

Ever since his move to Olympique Lyon, few players have done as well as Bruno Guimaraes has with the midfielder thriving for the French side. So much so, that the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England and Italy although reports had indicated that Newcastle United were set to win the battle for the Brazilian. However, the Guardian has now reported that the Magpies and Olympique Lyon have indeed come to an agreement over a fee for Guimaraes.