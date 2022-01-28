Reports | Frank Lampard, Vítor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson in running to replace Rafael Benitez
Today at 5:06 PM
According to the Guardian, Frank Lampard, Vítor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson have all made the final interviews to be Everton’s next manager and replace Rafael Benitez. The Toffees sacked Benitez after a horrid run of results that have placed the club only four points above the relegation zone.
After a fantastic start to his time at Everton, many expected Rafael Benitez to keep the clock ticking despite the Spaniard’s appointment going against a large portion of the fanbase. But the start and the performances on the field turned a few heads although things didn’t last for the former Liverpool boss. Instead, a sixteen game run with just two wins saw Everton drop within four points of the drop zone and it lost Benitez his job at Goodison Park.
However, while Duncan Ferguson has since taken charge in the interim, the Guardian have reported that the Toffees are inching closer towards a replacement. The club have shortlisted Frank Lampard, Vítor Pereira and Ferguson himself with all three in their final round of interviews with the Toffees. But reports have indicated that Pereira is, Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri’s top choice although that has been met with a hostile reaction from the fans.
Lampard is reportedly the fans choice although any real decision is yet to be taken and that rests partly on Moshiri’s head. The Everton majority shareholder has been erratic in his decision making since sacking Benitez with reports indicating that the club were overly keen on bringing either David Moyes or Nuno Espirito Santo in as replacements. But those plans have now been dropped with Lampard, Pereira and Ferguson the final three.
