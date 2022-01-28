Reports | Frank Lampard, Vítor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson in running to replace Rafael Benitez

After a fantastic start to his time at Everton, many expected Rafael Benitez to keep the clock ticking despite the Spaniard’s appointment going against a large portion of the fanbase. But the start and the performances on the field turned a few heads although things didn’t last for the former Liverpool boss. Instead, a sixteen game run with just two wins saw Everton drop within four points of the drop zone and it lost Benitez his job at Goodison Park.