Definitely say I prefer more-attacking positions as winger or No10, reveals Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on his role with the Blues and admitted that he prefers playing in a more attacking role as either a winger or a number 10. But the 21-year-old also added that playing as a wing-back has made him a more all-around player, which has added to his game.

Ever since Thomas Tuchel arrived, a whole catalogue of Chelsea players have been shuffled all over the field as the German tried to find their best positions. That includes the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and a few others. But while the Chelsea boss found a spot for a few, the likes of Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic have been played out of position more often than not.

Both men have featured as wing-backs this season and while Pulisic has already revealed, several times, that he is not exactly happy playing there, Callum Hudson-Odoi has now done the same. The 21-year-old has opened up and admitted that he prefers playing in a more attacking position, as a winger or a number 10. He also added that playing as a wing-back has made him more defensive and not as direct as he would like to be.

“I’d definitely say I prefer more-attacking positions for myself, as a winger or a No.10 kind of player. Obviously, I like to be direct and try to create scoring opportunities for the team, hopefully try to score some myself. Playing in that position I’m more comfortable and I feel more free while playing there as well,” Hudson-Odoi told Chelseafc.com.

“So it’s definitely a nice position, to know that I can go out there, be myself, be free and try to create and score goals as well, but at the same time playing at wing-back is definitely more defensive. Your mentality is more about defending the goal than attacking the goal at times.

“In that position you always have to cover for somebody. For example, if the centre-back goes forward you have to cover in, just to make sure and be around. So it’s definitely a different position, definitely harder, so I’d say definitely an attacking position is what I prefer,” he added.

However, it has not been all bad for the young forward as Hudson-Odoi revealed that playing out wide as a wing-back has definitely improved his all-round game. The England international added that his “defensive side” has definitely improved alongside his mindset and the way he plays football for Chelsea now.

“I think it’s added more to my defensive side. Playing wing-back is more defensive-minded, so you have to judge when to lunge in for a tackle, not just recklessly going in, or making sure you’re in the right position when you’re covering for a team-mate, or if you’re one-on-one against an attacker you just have to make sure you stand your ground and show him outside or inside where there’s more bodies.

“For myself it’s definitely added a defensive side to my game and it helps as well, especially if you’re playing higher up the pitch, for the pressing side and knowing how to defend from the front. So it's definitely good,” Hudson-Odoi further said.