Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Real Madrid tracking Aurelien Tchouameni and Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid have no plans of letting Arsenal linked Luka Jovic leave

According to Marca, Real Madrid are not looking to let Luka Jovic leave this month despite interest from Arsenal and a few other clubs. The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has struggled immensely since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu with Karim Benzema continuing to play a major role.

However, Arsenal are looking into the possibility of signing Jovic on loan this month as they believe that the forward is the right man for the job but Real Madrid are not keen on letting the Serbian leave.

Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic in contract talks after they come to a deal with Fiorentina

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that both Juventus and striker Dusan Vlahovic are currently in contract talks as the Old Lady have already come to an agreement with Fiorentina, the forward's current club.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away this month and was reportedly set to sign for a Premier League side but Juventus are now the front-runners. Romano has also reported that amidst reports that Rodrigo Bentancur or Arthur Melo could leave, the Serie A side are looking at Nahitan Nandez as a potential replacement.

Jesse Lingard furious after his move to Newcastle United collapses

According to the Daily Mail, Jesse Lingard is furious with Manchester United after his proposed loan move to Newcastle United collapsed as the Magpies refused to pay the loan-fee that the Red Devils were demanding.

The report has indicated that United asked Newcastle United for a huge loan fee and an equally big bonus should they avoid relegation this term in order to sign Lingard this month. The attacking midfielder is reportedly on his way out of Old Trafford as he has less than six months left on his current contract and has refused an extension.

MLS goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina attracting interest from the Premier League

After breaking records on his debut, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Premier League sides are considering a move for MLS starlet Gabriel Slonina with the 17-year-old a highly rated prospect. The teenager became the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS league game and the youngest to keep a clean sheet as well.

However, with the potential of a €10 million fee, Romano has reported that the Chicago Fire star is attracting a lot of attention from more than one English top tier team.

Jack Wilshere attracting attention from clubs in Greece and Italy

According to Football London, while Jack Wilshere continues to train at former club Arsenal, the midfielder is attracting attention from clubs in Greece and Italy. The 30-year-old has struggled to find a club after leaving and has opened up about his struggles but things may be set to change.

The news outlet has further reported that Serie B team Monza and Greek team AEK Athens are the two interested in a move although Wilshere also has interest from the Championship.

Valencia accept Atletico Madrid's €3 million offer for Daniel Wass

Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, Marca and AS have reported that Valencia and Atletico Madrid have come to a €3 million deal for Daniel Wass with the full-back set to sign for the Los Rojiblancos before the transfer window slams shut.

The 32-year-old is a versatile option for Diego Simeone's team and can play as either a midfielder or a full-back and is available on the cheap as he has less than six months left on his current contract.

Liverpool keeping an eye on Paulo Dybala's situation at Juventus

According to TMW, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Paulo Dybala's situation at Juventus especially after reports indicated that the forward rejected the Old Lady's latest contract offer. The Argentine has less than six months left on his current contract and is yet to sign an extension with the club.

Reports did indicate that Dybala and Juventus had come to an agreement over a new deal but talks have stalled recently and TMW has reported that Dybala is considering becoming a free-agent at the end of the current season.

Burnley and Wolfsburg are in talks over a potential move for Wout Weghorst

The Daily Mail has reported that Burnley are in talks with Wolfsburg over a move for striker Wout Weghorst as they continue to look for replacements for Chris Wood. The Clarets believe that a deal for the 29-year-old is more than possible this month as Sean Dyche seeks reinforcements before the window closes.

The 29-year-old is reportedly keen on leaving Germany for the Premier League but the Mail has reported that Burnley are also looking into moves for QPR's Lyndon Dykes, Andy Carroll and Cardiff's Kieffer Moore as potential alternatives.

Tottenham set to make an improved offer for Porto winger Luiz Diaz

According to ESPN, Tottenham are set to make an improved offer for Luiz Diaz after Porto rejected their opening bid of €45 million plus add-ons. The forward does have a €80 million release clause but Spurs are reportedly confident that they can get a deal done for a fee much lower than that.

However, so far Porto have proved to be a stubborn negotiator as they're looking to get as much as they can from an in-form Diaz, who has scored 16 goals so far this season, amidst serious interest from across Europe.

Nathaniel Philips on the radar of at least two Premier League clubs

The Independent has reported that Liverpool defender Nathaniel Philips could leave the club this month as he has made both Watford and Newcastle United's radar. The 24-year-old has made just four appearances for the club this season and is reportedly looking for more game-time.

However, the report has revealed that the Reds have rejected Newcastle United's offer to loan Philips, with an option to buy, and have also rejected a £7 million bid from the Hornets. But both sides are still keen on signing the 24-year-old and are thus set to make new offers before the window closes.

Donny van de Beek upset with his situation at Manchester United

According to the Manchester Evening News, Donny van de Beek is reportedly very unhappy at both his situation at Manchester United and the club. The midfielder was promised more game-time over the first-half of the season but has featured sparingly under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

However, with the January window open, Van de Beek has been mooted with a move away although nothing has materialized so far despite serious interest from Crystal Palace. But that has further upset the Netherlands international as he believes that if he does stay, then his situation won't change.

Ronald Araujo rejects Barcelona's offer of a new contract

Marca have reported that amidst serious negotiations between Barcelona and defender Ronald Araujo, the Uruguyan has rejected the club's offer of a contract extension. The defender has only eighteen months left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou.

However, with negotiations underway over a new deal, Marca have reported that the defender has rejected the La Liga giants' offer although talks are still ongoing.

Palmeiras looking to add a €100 million release clause on Real Madrid target Endrick

According to Brazilian news outlet Lance, Palmeiras are considering putting a €100 million release clause on starlet Endrick's next contract as they believe the Brazilian is the next big superstar. The 15-year-old is still too young to sign a professional contract but that will change once he turns 16 in July, and the teenager has attracted a lot of attention.

The starlet has gone viral recently as clips of his goals have startled the football community and he has had the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and the rest of Europe chasing after his signature. Furthermore, Marca has reported that Real Madrid are looking at a €40 million offer now, to sign him when he turns eighteen, in two-and-a-half years.

Amad Diallo set to sign for Rangers on loan until the end of the season

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo is set to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers on loan until the end of the season and revealed that there is no option to buy.

The former Atalanta man signed for the Red Devils last January but has struggled for game-time especially this season after the arrival of Jadon Sancho.

AS Roma renew their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka

According to Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma have renewed their interest in Granit Xhaka amidst rumours that Arsenal are looking to sign Ruben Neves. The Gunners have been long linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers man but nothing has materialized.

However, with the North London side looking to sign midfield reinforcements this month, Roma are looking to sign Xhaka which could see the Gunners sign at least two new midfielders, with one permanent move according to Corriere dello Sport.

Real Madrid tracking Aurelien Tchouameni and Ryan Gravenberch as potential midfield options

ESPN has reported that Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch are being heavily scouted by Real Madrid as the Los Blancos believe that the two men could be just what they need to refresh their squad.

The report has indicated that the club are monitoring more than a few young prospects but both Tchouameni and Gravenberch are at the top of their list although the former is reportedly their top target to eventually replace Casemiro.

Arsenal join the race for PSV Eindhoven starlet Cody Gakpo

According to FootMercato, Arsenal have joined Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo with the 22-year-old attracting a lot of attention. Gakpo has enjoyed a good season so far with him contributing to sixteen goals in as many league appearances and that has attracted the attention of a few clubs.

That comes despite the fact that he rejected a move to Olympique Marseille last summer although PSV could face a fight to hold onto him beyond this season as FootMercato has reported that all three Premier League clubs are overly keen on bringing the Dutch forward to England.

Newcastle United and Chelsea monitoring Niklas Sule's future

TEAMtalk has reported that following Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn's announcement that Niklas Sule will be leaving in the summer, the German has attracted attention from both Chelsea and Newcastle United. The Blues have been linked with a move for the defender for more than a year while the Magpies have recently joined the queue.

The center-back has less than six months left on his current deal and is set to leave in the summer but TEAMtalk has reported that the two Premier League clubs are willing to shell out somewhere close to £32 million in order to sign the defender this month.

Barcelona still looking to offload Ousmane Dembele

According to Sky Sports, despite Ousmane Dembele being overly keen on staying at the Camp Nou and that his agent has told the club the same, Barcelona are looking to sell the forward before the winter window deadline.

The report has revealed that the club have grown frustrated with the forward and his lack of movement on contract negotiations and are thus looking to get a fee before he leaves on a free-transfer at the end of the season.

Newcastle United set to sign Attila Szalai for £20 million

With Newcastle United looking to sign defensive reinforcements this month, Fanatik has reported that the Magpies are closing in on a move for Fenerbache defender Attila Szalai for a reported fee of around £20 million.

The young Hungarian has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea over the last few months but Fanatik are reporting that the Blues have dropped out and that the Magpies are all set to snatch the 24-year-old before the deadline.