Reports | Barcelona targeting Adama Traore as potential Ousmane Dembele replacement

However, ESPN has now reported that Barcelona are targeting a move for Adama Traore as a potential replacement but the deal is conditional on Dembele’s future. The La Liga giants have lost Ansu Fati to another injury and Xavi Hernandez has reportedly asked for reinforcements with Traore at the top of that list. Yet if Dembele signs a new deal, then the La Liga giants will have space to bring in a new player as they’ll be able to amortise the deal or if Dembele leaves, then his wages will be off completely.