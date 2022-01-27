Reports | Barcelona targeting Adama Traore as potential Ousmane Dembele replacement
Today at 3:33 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona are looking into a move for Adama Traore but only if they lose Ousmane Dembele this month. The French forward has less than six months left on his current contract and has been told by the club to either sign a new deal or leave before the end of January.
With Ousmane Dembele entering the final year of his contract at the start of this season, it had fans worried that the Frenchman would look to leave for free at the end of his deal. However, six months later, and the situation hasn’t changed with Dembele dropped by Barcelona after reports indicated that he had rejected the club’s latest offers of an extension. But the Frenchman released a statement, in the aftermath, that revealed talks were still ongoing.
However, ESPN has now reported that Barcelona are targeting a move for Adama Traore as a potential replacement but the deal is conditional on Dembele’s future. The La Liga giants have lost Ansu Fati to another injury and Xavi Hernandez has reportedly asked for reinforcements with Traore at the top of that list. Yet if Dembele signs a new deal, then the La Liga giants will have space to bring in a new player as they’ll be able to amortise the deal or if Dembele leaves, then his wages will be off completely.
Either way, any move that Barcelona want to make depends on Dembele which is why the club are still in talks with the forward. ESPN has further reported that Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has spoken to the Barcelona hierarchy and told them that the forward does want to stay, with them in negotiations again. However, with Tottenham also looking into a deal for Traore, things could become complicated very quickly.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Adama Traore
- Ousmane Dembele
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Fc Barcelona
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.