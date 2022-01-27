Not just about money but to play and to enjoy it, proclaims Anthony Martial

Following his loan move to Sevilla, Anthony Martial has revealed that he left because he wanted to enjoy playing football again and that it was not because of money at all. The forward took a wage cut to sign for the La Liga side after a severe lack of game-time at Manchester United this term.

With just 11 appearances to his name this season, reports indicated in December that Anthony Martial was looking to leave Manchester United. That was later confirmed by Martial’s agent and then Ralf Rangnick with the forward reportedly overly keen on leaving Old Trafford in January. But with a move looking tough because of his wages, the Frenchman proceeded to take a wage cut and then signed for Sevilla on loan.

The 26-year-old also had interest from other sides but Sevilla won the race and in his first interview, Martial revealed that he left Manchester United in order to enjoy playing football again. The French forward also added that he wanted to get more game-time and do more, which is why he picked the La Liga side as he believes that they’re his best option.

"It's not just about money. It's to play and to enjoy it. That's it. That's why I chose to come here, to play and to enjoy football again. I want to play more and show what I can do. I believe Sevilla is the perfect place to do that.

“I want to score goals, provide assists and be crucial for this team in the next five months. There are many good players at Sevilla and I want to bring my experience to the side."

The Frenchman also opened up about the negotiations and revealed that while there was reported interest from elsewhere, he was always looking to sign for Sevilla. Martial also added that both head coach Julen Lopetegui and sporting director Monch convinced him of their interest.

"It [negotiation] hasn't been easy. But from the first day, I knew I wanted to come to Sevilla and we all worked for that to happen. The coach [Julen Lopetegui] and the sporting director [Monchi] showed a strong interest in me and that's what convinced me to come here. They [Sevilla] wanted me in the past and we kept in touch. They contacted me recently and said I could help them," he added.