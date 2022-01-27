ISL 2021-22 | Bengaluru FC sink Chennaiyin FC 3-0

Bengaluru FC produced an exemplary performance in their ISL match against Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium on Wednesday, eventually winning the game by a comfortable 3-0 margin. The Blues got a penalty early in the match, which was expertly finished off by Iman Basafa (12’).

Following some great dribbling by Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh (42’) got a great opportunity and the latter doubled BFC’s lead. T Udanta (52’) capitalized on a defensive mistake to score his second of his game and guarantee victory for Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men.

Right from the 1st minute, Bengaluru FC went for the jugular. Basafa had a great opportunity to score a goal in 5 minutes but was denied by Debjit Majumder. Against the run of play, though, Chennaiyin FC’s Lukasz Gikiewicz has presented a scoring chance after a defensive error by Parag Shrivas but the striker failed to convert the chance.

Chennaiyin FC was punished for not taking that opportunity as Edwin Vanspaul brought down Sunil Chhetri inside the box, conceding a penalty in the process. Basafa kept his cool, sent Majumder the wrong way and made the net bulge.

Vladmir Koman had a great opportunity to equalize and continue his goal-scoring form from the previous game, but snatched at his shot and missed the target. Late on in the first half, Chhetri found himself through on goal but unselfishly dummied his shot and set up Udanta for an easy goal. The Blues ended the first half in complete control.

The second half began just like the first, Pezzaiuoli’s side got an early goal following a slip by Slavko Djamkovic as Udanta notched up his brace. Bengaluru FC continued to put pressure on the Marina Machans’ goal. They continued to have numerous opportunities to increase their advantage but failed to take their chances.

Towards the end of the game, Lallianzuala Chhangte got a fierce shot away but saw his shot calmly punched away by Lara Sharma. The winger had a penalty shout in the 83rd minute too, although the referee decided against awarding a spot-kick.

This victory means Bengaluru FC are only 1 point behind Chennaiyin FC, who are currently placed 4th in the Hero ISL table. The Blues’ next game is against Kerala Blasters FC on 30th January, whereas the Marina Machans take on SC East Bengal on 2nd February.