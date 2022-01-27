Haven’t always been playing in positions I want to play in, admits Christian Pulisic

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has opened up on his struggles this season and has admitted that he has found it tough being shuffled all over the field. The American also added that things have been tough for him at Chelsea but he has found it unburdened playing for the US men’s national team.

After a very impressive debut season with Chelsea, things went from bad to worse for Christian Pulisic in his second season. Not only did the young forward struggled with injuries but a change in manager saw the American struggle to consistently play for the club. Things haven’t changed since as injuries and a lack of game-time has seen Pulisic struggle to perform. Not only that, injuries to other players have seen Tuchel move the American all over the field.

That has seen the 23-year-old’s numbers drop even further and Pulisic admitted that things have been tough this season. The American revealed that he hasn’t been playing in the positions that he wants although he believes that the experience and versatility of doing so have helped him. But the forward also added that he hopes he gets game-time in positions where he can thrive.

"It's tough. I haven't always been playing in the positions I want to play in. But I think it's a good quality to be versatile and be able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch,” Pulisic said, reported Sky Sports.

"So, yeah, I've learned a lot and I think I'm ready to hopefully be in a spot in the next couple of games that I'm more comfortable in."

Injuries, rotations and the fact that Thomas Tuchel has moved him all over the field has made for a tough season so far for Christian Pulisic. However, that hasn’t been the case while on international duty with the US men’s national team and Pulisic admitted that he has been unburdened and not as affected by his club form while on international duty.

"Obviously it's been up and down this year, for sure. Not exactly where I want to be and how I want things to be right now. But, yeah, I'm just going to keep going and, like I said, it doesn't affect me when I come here so I'm excited to be here.

"When I come to the national team it's, 'How are things at Chelsea? What's this, what's that?'. And, yeah, things are... it's tough. It's tough. It's definitely played a lot on me, and mentally it's been difficult at times," added Pulisic.