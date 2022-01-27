Felt it was time for me to say something and now we move on, reveals Erling Haaland

In light of questions over his comments, Erling Haaland has revealed that he only opened up because a lot of things were being said about his future and he wanted to clear the air. The forward revealed, earlier this month, that Borussia Dortmund were pressuring him to make a decision on his future.

With a reported £64 million release clause set to activate in the summer of 2022, it has seen the speculation over Erling Haaland’s future reach an all-time high. The 21-year-old has thrived for Borussia Dortmund since signing for the club, scoring an incredible 80 goals in 79 appearances. But with his future up in the air, Haaland revealed, earlier this month, that the Bundesliga club have been pressuring him to make a decision on his future.

Since then the rumours and reports have slowed down a touch but there still continues to be a murmur especially since Haaland is considered to be a future superstar. But the Norwegian has opened up and revealed that he made those comments because he felt it was time for him to say something. Haaland also revealed that what has been said is said, and it’s time for everyone to move on.

"I don't really want to say too much about it, but I felt it was time for me to say something. A lot of others were speaking - so that was it. Now, I don't want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

The improvement and the way Haaland has developed has been fantastic with the forward thriving at Borussia Dortmund. So much so, that he has contributed to 101 goals in just 79 appearances but Haaland believes that he can improve even further. The 21-year-old admitted that he needs to stay fit because if he can do that, then he can play even more and deliver more.

"I think I can improve on everything. If you say I am good at finishing, I can improve my finishing a lot. I can become faster, so I can improve that. I can become stronger, so I can improve that. But if I should improve one thing, it would be to not get injured, because if I am not injured I will play a lot more games and I will deliver even better.

“If you were to ask what my goals are for 2022, it is to not be injured, and the goals for the rest of my career are not be injured. That's the main thing,” he added.