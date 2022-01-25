ISL 2021-22 | Hyderabad FC go top of the table with 4-0 win over SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal lost to Hyderabad FC 0-4 in their ISL 2021-22 match, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Monday. The Nizams dominated the match throughout the 90 minutes and were helped by a hat-trick from Bartholomew Ogbeche and a great individual goal from Aniket Jadhav later in the match.

Ogbeche started off his scoring with a header following a corner from Sauvik Chakrabarti, as Arindam Bhattacharja, the SC East Bengal Goalkeeper spilled the ball into the net.

Hyderabad FC completely dominated the first quarter with numerous attempts at the SCEB goal. They kept the East Bengal outfit pinned back in their own half and kept most of the ball, as Mario Rivera's men failed to take a shot on target during the period.

SCEB grew into the game later on and had some good shots at the Hyderabad FC goal but was denied by Laxmikant Kattimani each time.

They were punished for the missed opportunities as Ogbeche capitalized on a defensive error by Adil Khan and dribbled the ball around Arindam Bhattacharja for an easy second goal.

The first half ended in more misery for the Red and Gold Brigade as Aniket Jadav slotted the ball in the net after displaying some great skills. Hyderabad FC ended the first half in cruise control and headed into the break with a healthy lead.

The second half began just like the first with the Nizams in complete control of the ball and occasionally coming up with the chances. Javier Siverio missed a great opportunity to increase the lead when he was through on goal, but missed the target and was offside.

Hyderabad FC shut down the game in the second half with barely any chances being created from either side. But no one could stop Ogbeche’s strike as he got his hat-trick in the 74th minute. He passed the ball to Siverio, whose shot was blocked and allowed the onrushing Nigerian to unleash a venomous strike that nestled into the back of the net.

A defensive error from Manolo Marquez’s side gave a penalty to SCEB which was expertly saved by Kattimani in the 85th minute.

In the 92nd minute, Siverio had a great chance to score his first in the game but was denied by an amazing save by Arindam Bhattacharja.

The match ended in a defeat for the Kolkata-based side and left them at the bottom of the table with only 9 points. This is in complete contrast with the Nizams, who are at the top of the table with 20 points.

Hyderabad FC will be up against Odisha FC on Thursday and SC East Bengal will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday.