To see Harry Kane's goal being disallowed in England was incredible, proclaims Antonio Conte

Chelsea hosted Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they aimed to strengthen their third-position standing in the Premier League. The home side made a bright start to life at London as Romelu Lukaku lashed a volley over in the first minute of the contest. Harry Kane then slotted the ball home after latching on a cutback pass from Ryan Sessegnon in the 41st minute although his celebrations were short lived as the referee decided that his nudge on Thiago Silva carried too much force.

The Blues then made a strong start to the game in the second half as Hakim Ziyech scored a wonder goal that rifled into the top corner in the 47th minute. Silva then gained plaudits as he rose high above the Spurs defense to head home from a freekick in the 55th minute.

Thomas Tuchel's side ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League to open up an 11-point gap between their opponents as they strengthened their grip on third place. However, Antonio Conte was quick to note that Kane’s goal shouldn’t have been disallowed and expressed his disappointment at the referee’s decision.

“In the first half the referee disallowed a goal, I was very clear with him in a polite way, but to see this type of goal disallowed in England was incredible. Maybe in Italy it was 50-50, but in England it was incredible. What also hurt me a lot was the yellow card to (Japhet) Tanganga. It can seem a stupid thing, but the yellow card changed the game for him and also meant we had to substitute him. The referee tried to make the best decision, it could be good or bad,” Conte told Sky Sports.