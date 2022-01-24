I have felt singled out for many years and have accepted it, admits Jordi Alba
Last Monday at 4:38 PM
Jordi Alba has admitted that he feels singled out for his performances for several years as the media crucifies him if he plays a bad game and doesn't praise when he has plays well. The Spanish full-back received criticism from all quarters for his showing against Athletic Club last week.
Jordi Alba signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2012 from Valencia for a transfer fee of €14 million. The Spanish left-back has gone on to establish himself as one of the best full-backs in the world throughout his tenure at the Catalan club. Not only that, Alba has made 408 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 22 goals and registering 87 assists across all competitions. The 32-year-old has been instrumental for the club in securing five La Liga titles and one Champions League during his time at the club.
In recent years, Barcelona are enduring a tough campaign at the moment as they face a difficult battle to secure a spot in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League. Alba's performances have come under scrutiny in recent years due to his unimpressive performances and lack of consistency. The former Valencia man has expressed frustration at the reception he recieves although he insisted he could handle the pressure that comes with representing Barcelona.
"I have felt singled out for many years, it is not the first time it has happened to me. "I accept the criticism that there is in this circus. Criticism will always be there, I have assumed it. If I play a good game they won't talk about me, if I don't play well like the other day, I admit it, they will kill me. I have accepted it,” Alba told Movistar+.
"I don't care because I have respect from my team-mates and from all the coaching staff I've had. It seems that there are only veterans in Barcelona. There has been talk of veterans for four or five years, and I was 28, damn it. But I've always accepted it," he added.
