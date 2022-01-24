I have felt singled out for many years and have accepted it, admits Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2012 from Valencia for a transfer fee of €14 million. The Spanish left-back has gone on to establish himself as one of the best full-backs in the world throughout his tenure at the Catalan club. Not only that, Alba has made 408 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 22 goals and registering 87 assists across all competitions. The 32-year-old has been instrumental for the club in securing five La Liga titles and one Champions League during his time at the club.