Don’t know what’s going to happen but I know which players want to leave, asserts Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United’s interim head coach Ralf Rangnick has revealed that while he does know which players want to leave the club, he doesn’t want when or what’s going to happen. The German also added that the Red Devils are involved in the top four race and need to keep going until the final day.

With less than a week left for the January transfer window to close, reports have indicated that while Manchester United have no plans to bring in new faces, they might let a few leave. The Red Devils are looking to thin their squad this month with almost half a dozen players keen on leaving for more game-time. That includes the likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and a few others.

However, with less than a week left, no moves have materialized although the transfer rumours and reports haven’t stopped. Yet, despite that, Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he doesn’t know what will happen although he is aware which players want to leave the club this month. He also added that the club are in negotiations over clubs but he is not involved with that and is waiting to see what happens.

"I don't know [what's going to happen], I know which players would want to leave. I know that there are some negotiations with clubs but I am not involved in that but I will probably be posted and made aware if something is happening. We will all have to wait and see what happens," Rangnick said, reported ESPN.

Despite the transfer activity dominating the news, the Red Devils are back in the chase for the top four places and face a hectic second half of the season. That includes playing in three different competitions but their latest win over West Ham saw them end the weekend in the top four. But Rangnick is far from settled on their place there as he admitted that they need to keep winning until the end of the season to confirm their place.

"There are other teams involved in that race, it's not only Spurs or Arsenal. Even Wolves is pushing from behind so it will probably be a race until the last couple of fixtures, but for us now it's important to know that we can win games even if it's in the last second of the game.

"This is important, that we are able to compete with those teams and win those games and not only against the teams from the bottom of the league but also against the teams like West Ham,” he added.