AFC Women's Asian Cup | India's campaign ends prematurely as most players test positive for Covid-19

The Indian women's football team was forced to withdraw from their Group A match against Chinese Taipei at the AFC Women's Asian 2022, after a few players tested positive for Covid-19. Indians were unable to name a 13-member squad for the match, which was considered as a withdrawal.

Following the cancellation of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Group A match between Chinese Taipei and India, which was scheduled to take place at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 23, India is considered to have withdrawn from the competition in accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’.

All matches of India are now cancelled and considered null and void pursuant to Article 6.5.5 of the Competition Regulations.

For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the group in conformity with Article 7.3 of the Competition Regulations.

Additionally, based on Article 7.4 of the Competition Regulations, the calculation of the best third-placed Participating Teams among all groups shall be determined by the method set out in Appendix 2 of the AFC Competition Operations Manual.

In this regard, only three teams – China PR, Chinese Taipei and Islamic Republic of Iran - will now be participating in Group A of the Competition.

To avoid any possible disparity in the final comparison between all third-placed teams, the results of the matches in Group B and C between the first, second and third-placed teams against the fourth-placed teams will not be counted.