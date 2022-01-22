We’ve been working in better way with philosophy that Antonio Conte wants, reveals Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez has opened up on Antonio Conte’s methods and revealed that while the Italian has demanded a lot, they’re working to get to where he wants them to be. Sanchez also added that Spurs need to focus and move on from their losses against Chelsea, in order to beat them.

Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham was met with a lot of excitement and slight trepidation despite the Italian’s ability to win trophies and accolades wherever he has gone. But the state of Tottenham after the departures of both Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo had left the club in a state of flux, with many wondering as to whether Conte could shake them out of the run. But nine league games into his tenure, and the North London side are unbeaten in the Premier League.

They’ve slowly climbed back up the league table and now sit within breathing distance of the top four places. Not only that, Spurs have become a far more fitter and intense team which is something that Conte has always demanded and Davinson Sanchez also admitted to the same. The defender revealed that the Italian boss has been very demanding from the team but believes that they are getting close to what he wants from them.

"He's demanding a lot. Whether it be from training sessions to meetings, eating and sleeping. It's linking with the performance work and then that allows you to be able to help the team to make more effort on the pitch. The performances are coming more easily and you feel healthy in the way that you are playing and training as well,” Sanchez told Sky Sports.

"I'm not saying we didn't do it before, but he's come in with his character and become more strict with the rules. His name speaks for itself. He's a worker and he just loves to be out on the pitch seeing people making the most from every training session, and then on the pitch we try to produce what we are doing on the training ground.

"As a team, we have been working in a better way and with the philosophy that the new manager has. We've been working in a way that makes us feel more comfortable on the pitch and in the end it's happening more naturally, so we're happy with that,” he added.

The North Londoners face Chelsea next and their goal will be to avoid defeat yet again, having already lost thrice to the Blues this season. Two of them have come under Conte’s tenure, in the Carabao Cup semi-final, but Sanchez believes that Spurs are a better side now and in a better position as compared to where they were in the semi-final. He also added they need to be strong and forget about the previous losses to move forward and win.

"I think we are better now and we are in a better position than the [Carabao Cup] semi-final. In the first leg they dominated the game, but we conceded goals that no doubt we could've done a lot better with. Then, when the team is as open as it was in the second leg, anything can happen so this game is going to be different.

"Of course after the semi-final it was quite hard because we felt the impact of going out of the competition. You're in the game to play in finals and play for something. But the team have forgotten that moment, moved forward and are focused as to what's coming up. We are being strong and have a good mentality, improving from the semi-final and showing as a team that we are there to fight for things,” he further revealed.