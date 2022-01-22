We will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama Traore, admits Bruno Lage

Adama Traore joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2018 on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £18 million. The Spaniard has gained his reputation of being one of the most exciting wingers in the league due to his combination of pace and power. Traore has made 153 appearances for the English side while scoring 11 goals and registering 18 assists across all competitions.

The Spaniard's current deal at Wolves has 18 months remaining on it and Traore could be making the move to greener pastures. Spurs were in talks to sign Traore at the end of the summer transfer window and reignited that interest earlier this month.

Wolves are reportedly asking for a fee of £25m for Traore while personal terms are not expected to be an issue. Wolves manager Bruno Lage was questioned on the future of his player and the Portuguese manager was quick to offer his support to Traore as he continues to be the subject of rumours.

"We have a top player with us, a lovely guy. I remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane at the beginning of the season. And we will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama. That is business. It's not my concern. But I will protect my players. The way they work, the value for me is very high. He just has one more year left. The club talk with him and he talks with them and they will decide the future. I'm happy with him, it's the only thing I can say. He's focused, he's ready,” Lage told Sky Sports.