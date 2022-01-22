Reports | Manchester City closing in on move for River Plate’s Julian Alvarez
Today at 5:24 PM
According to the Guardian, Manchester City are close to signing River Plate starlet Julian Alvarez this month despite serious interest from all across Europe. The 21-year-old has thrived for the Argentine side last season, netting 24 goals and 18 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.
After his exploits last season, many expected Julian Alvarez to leave River Plate especially after rumours indicated that the forward was heavily linked with a move to Europe. However, just over two weeks into the January transfer window, no move has materialized although that isn’t because of a lack of suitors. The 21-year-old has had clubs from Italy, Spain, England and even Germany scouting him with Manchester United reportedly a top target.
However, the Guardian has reported that Manchester City are now closing in on a move for Alvarez with them set to confirm the deal before the end of the transfer window. But the report has indicated that the 21-year-old won’t join up with his new teammates until at least June as River Plate would like to keep Alvarez at the club until then. Furthermore, the Cityzens are set to offer him a five-year contract alongside a significant rise on his current wages, with personal terms said to not be an issue.
Not only that, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that while Manchester United have been widely linked and credited with an interest, the Red Devils never made an approach. However, the Guardian has further added that the fee could be a slight issue as City are offering around €16 million but River Plate are holding out for a €21 million guaranteed fee although both parties are confident that a deal can be struck.
