Reports | Manchester City closing in on move for River Plate’s Julian Alvarez

However, the Guardian has reported that Manchester City are now closing in on a move for Alvarez with them set to confirm the deal before the end of the transfer window. But the report has indicated that the 21-year-old won’t join up with his new teammates until at least June as River Plate would like to keep Alvarez at the club until then. Furthermore, the Cityzens are set to offer him a five-year contract alongside a significant rise on his current wages, with personal terms said to not be an issue.