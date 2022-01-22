I've never given up in my career and will continue because I am a fighter, asserts Claudio Ranieri

Watford hosted Norwich City at Vicarage Road on Friday in a contest that was primed to contribute heavily to the relegation race. Josh Sargent opened the scoring for the away team in the 51st minute as he managed to put the ball into the net with an improvised flick. The American then headed home from a good cross put into the box by Milot Rashica in the 74th minute.

Emmanuel Dennis was shown a second yellow card four minutes later for a high foot on Max Aarons as the Hornets finished the final twelve minutes with ten men. Norwich sealed the result of the game as they added a third in added time as Juraj Kucka diverted a ball from Adam Idah past Daniel Bachmann for an own goal.

"I don't go away. I want to continue because I am a fighter. I've never given up in my career. I have to say sorry to the fans. I told the players to ignite the fire. The second half after the goal, we disappeared. Maybe we played better with 10 than 11. Now we must pick up the players who have heart like (Tom) Cleverley and (Moussa) Sissoko. Only the players with the fight can help us survive. We have to change our mentality. We cannot carry on in this way. I want players who can play with passion and heart," the Italian told Sky Sports.