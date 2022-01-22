Its an emotional game and players are emotional so didn't take it personally, admits Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United underwent a difficult trip to Brentford as they sought to overturn their poor run of results in the past month. The Manchester club rode their luck in the first half as Brentford dominated forcing David De Gea to several crucial saves. The home side paid the price for their profligacy as Anthony Elanga thumped a header in the 55th minute to give United the lead. Mason Greenwood doubled United's lead just after the hour mark as he tapped the ball into an empty net after some good play from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford then broke his goal-scoring drought as he rifled the ball home in the 77th minute to establish a 3-0 lead. Ivan Toney pulled a goal back from close range with five minutes remaining although it proved to be a consolation effort. Ronaldo reacted angrily after being replaced in the second half and Rangnick has squashed claims that mentioned a conflict between the pair.

“I don’t blame him for that but obviously any manager would wish it shouldn’t be too emotional and also in front of the TV cameras I don’t think this will be for the benefit of anyone: not to his benefit or teammates. It’s an emotional game and players are emotional and I didn’t take it personally at all,” the German told Sky Sports.

“I didn’t at all see or interpret that he was challenging me. This was not the first time – if you have a look at the moment when Sir Alex [Ferguson] replaced him or other coaches, his reaction was pretty similar, which shows in the end it has got nothing to do with the manager. It’s about his own ambition and desire to stay on the pitch,” he added.