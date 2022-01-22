Hopefully we can make our dreams come true and win Champions League, proclaims Kyle Walker

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has admitted that it is his dream to win the Champions League and believes that the Cityzens can win it this year. The English international also added that he wants to play until his body tells him to stop and hopes that he can win a few more trophies along the way.

Few players have done more or played more games for Manchester City than Kyle Walker ever since he arrived at the club with the full-back thriving for the Cityzens. Things have gone quite well for the 31-year-old as well with him playing a key part in the club’s three Premier League title-winning seasons as well as a key role in them reaching the Champions League final and semi-final in back-to-back years.

However, in the end, City failed to lift the trophy and that remains the only one in Pep Guardiola’s tenure, that the Manchester giants are yet to win. And that was reiterated by Kyle Walker as he admitted that what the Cityzens need is to lift the Champions League and that has been the party-line since he arrived. He also added that in his eyes, winning a league title is far tougher than winning a Champions League trophy as its difficult to show consistency over a longer period.

“That’s what this club needs (the Champions League). We say it every season in the four years since I’ve been here. This club needs to compete with Manchester United, Liverpool. We need to go and get a Champions League,” Walker told talkSPORT.

“We were close last year. A better team won on the day. My honest feeling is the Premier League is different, it’s more difficult with the 38 games you play throughout the season. The Champions League is 13 games to the final. For me, I want the Premier League. The Champions League is something you dream about and hopefully I can make my dreams come true this year.”

The 31-year-old has a contract until the summer of 2024 and while he is now on the wrong side of thirty, Walker believes that he can keep playing till his body tells him to stop. Not only that, the right-back revealed that he doesn’t want to finish his career without winning the Champions League but also admitted that he wants to win it for the club as well.

“I hope many more years. I’ve still got until 2024 on my contract, which takes me to 34. I still feel sharp, I still feel quick. I want the Champions League, I don’t want to finish my career without the Champions League.

“The club deserves it with what we’ve achieved over the last years. Hopefully more Premier League titles and more silverware. Personally, I just want to keep playing football for as long as I can. I’ve said it before, until my legs tell me I have to stop, then I’ll stop,” he added.