Fully committed to the Chelsea cause and think I’ve always shown that, claims Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he is completely committed to the Blues and that talks between the two parties are ongoing over a potential contract extension. The German has less than six months left on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from London.

Having won the Champions League at the end of the 2020/21 season, Chelsea’s biggest concern coming into the 2021/22 season was the fact that several players were running out of contract. From Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta to Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger with the German a top priority. That is because under Thomas Tuchel, Rudiger has turned into arguably one of the best defenders in the world with him thriving.

However, with contract talks reportedly at a standstill, the 28-year-old is now free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England but nothing has materialized so far. That is because Rudiger admitted that he will see out the remainder of his contract and that he is completely committed to the Chelsea cause. Not only that, the German revealed that talks are still ongoing over a new deal although he refused to say more on the matter.

"Like always, I'm fully committed to the cause. Talks are between my side and the club, and that's everything you need to know,” Rudiger told Sky Sports.

"Yes, I find it easy to do (to honor the remainder of his contract at Chelsea). I'm not just saying words, I'm fully committed to the cause. I think I've always shown that. There were worse times than this so that's why for me I've found it easy to deal with. I'm focused on what is happening here and on the pitch.

"I owe it to everyone here around the club, the coach, my team-mates and my family so that's why I'm only focused about the important things. The other things are speculation - I cannot say anything about that."

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Spain, Italy and even to Germany and France with some of Europe’s biggest sides keen on a move. But Rudiger added that he has to think about his family and make the right decision for them with the rest left up to Chelsea.

"You need to listen to the missus. You have to think about your family. My kids were born here in London so that tells you that my family feel great here. The rest is up to other people to make decisions and then we will see if we come together or not,” he added.