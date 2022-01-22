Contract extension depends on how club feels and how I feel, reveals Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola was appointed as the Manchester City manager in the summer of 2016 as he aimed to replicate his success with Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the top-flight of English football. The Spaniard has brought his vision to fruition as City have embarked on one of their most successful periods in the history of the club.

Guardiola has led the Manchester club to three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups and two Community Shields. The former Barcelona boss signed a new contract after his appointment in the summer of 2018 committing his future until 2021 after finishing the previous season with a record-breaking 100 points.

Guardiola signed another contract extension in November 2020 as he looked to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2023. The Manchester club holds an 11 point lead at this juncture of the season and are on course to achieve their targets and finish as champions at the end of the season. The Spaniard insisted that he is not thinking about his future at the club and will communicate honestly with the hierarchy over a potential decision.

"They gave me everything, so I cannot betray them or do anything wrong to them. That would be not nice from my side. Together we took decisions to come here and to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now. It depends how they feel about me and how I feel myself in the club," Guardiola said in a press conference.