Was surprised and shocked that Rafael Benitez wanted to have Everton job, admits Steven Gerrard

"I'm disappointed for Rafa because obviously I've got a relationship and I've got an awful lot of respect for him. I have to be honest, I thought it was a unique appointment at the time. I was surprised and shocked that Rafa wanted to go and have a go at that job. With his legacy and his relationship with Liverpool, that was a surprise. Obviously it hasn't worked out for whatever reasons. You'd have to be inside the club to know why, which is none of my business," Gerrard told Sky Sports.