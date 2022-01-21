Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Spurs to make move for Franck Kessie

Welcome to our transfer coverage where we bring you all the latest reports, rumours, gossip, news, etc as clubs around Europe do their best in addressing their urgent needs and not so urgent needs. Stay tuned as the updates pour in through the chaos that is the January transfer window.

Spurs to make move for Franck Kessie

Tottenham are pursuing an offer for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie according to The Telegraph. The 25-year-old is entering the final six months of his contract and talks between the Italian club and the player's representative is not progressing well.

A host of top European clubs are monitoring the situation as they look to recruit the midfielder to their squads. Antonio Conte has earmarked the Milan midfielder as an option that would dramatically improve their options in midfield.Spurs could look to seal the deal and avoid competition by moving for Kessie this month rather than when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Roma interested in Tanguy Ndombele

Roma are interested in acquiring Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele according to reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. It is understood that the French midfielder has been attracting attention from several clubs including Paris Saint-Germain although the Giallorossi are considered to be favourites.

The Italian club are prepared to include Jordan Veretout in any potential deal for Ndombele however they must first sanction a sale in order to have the required funds to launch a formal bid. Roma coach Jose Mourinho who worked with the Frenchman during his stint at Tottenham is believed to be hopeful of sealing a deal as he looks to bolster his options in midfield. Ndombele is keen on a move as he has failed to establish himself at Tottenham during his stint at the club.

Fiorentina unwilling to compromise over Dusan Vlahovic deal

According to the Independent, Fiorentina are unwilling to compromise over their asking price for striker Dusan Vlahovic in the face of Arsenal's improved bid. The Italian club want most of their 75m euros upfront but the Gunners wants to compromise on the payment structure of the deal as it allows them to have some financial leeway to sort out other potential deals.

The Serbian striker has already outlined his intentions to the Italian club as he has informed them that he is keen on moving on to greener pastures and will not be signing a contract renewal. Arsenal are desperate to sign a striker with the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang remain uncertain.

Jarrod Bowen keen on Liverpool switch

According to reports from Football Insider, Jarrod Bowen is keen on the idea of making a switch to Liverpool during the summer transfer window. Liverpool will be keen in bolstering their attack with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to miss a signficant amount of time in the middle of every campaign due to AFCON.

The Reds are understood to be impressed with Bowen who has put on stellar performances for the Hammers this season. The Merseyside club were reportedly interested in signing the Englishman this summer but opted not to due to the high asking price.

Chelsea to make offer for Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea are pursuing a deal to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike according to Foot Mercato. The teenage striker has received plaudits for his form this season and is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

The 19-year-old forward has attracted interest from Newcastle this season but the European champions are now planning to swoop in with the intention of signing him at the end of the season. The French club does not want to lose the teenager this month as they aim to finish the season strongly but a suitable offer will be considered. They value Ekitike at around €40 million and any interested parties will have to pay the full amount to seal the deal.

Newcastle submit second bid for Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United have submitted a second bid in their efforts to bring Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United according to the Telegraph. The Manchester club prefers a deal with the Magpies in January with a permanent more but they are considering accepting the deal.

The Englishman's deal at Old Trafford runs out this summer and a move could be on the cards on a free transfer. United are opposed to the notion of letting go of Lingard to West Ham as they are seen as a top-four rivals this season.

Manchester United bow out of Erling Haaland race

Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer according to reports from ESPN. The Manchester club are exploring alternatie attacking options for the upcoming summer after being informed by the Norwegian's camp that the 21-year-old is favouring a switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

A host of elite clubs are considering recruiting Haaland due to the fact that there is a £75 million release clause that activates in the summer. Haaland is keen on moving to greener pastures and will seek to go to the Spanish giants in the summer.

Newcastle pursuing deal to bring Jesse Lingard on loan

Newcastle United are preparing an offer that will see Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard arrive at the Tyneside club on loan for the rest of the season according to MEN.

The Magpies are willing to cover the 29-year-old's £100,000 per week wages until the end of the season, with no buy option included in any final agreement. The Englishman's current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the summer and it is likely that Lingard will move on to greener pastures in the summer. United will likely accept any incoming offer from Newcastle if they also receive a loan fee for the attacker.

Bayern Munich set to sign Denis Zakaria

Bayern Munich are now considered favorites to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria having scouted him for a number of years according to reports from ESPN. The German champions are now of the notion that Corentin Tolisso will leave the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Zakaria is seen as an ideal replacement for the Frenchman and the Bundesliga team could sign the Swiss international on a free transfer. A host of European clubs are monitoring his contractual situation and could enter the race to sign the 25-year-old in the summer.

Hugo Lloris signs contract extension until 2024

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Hugo Lloris has signed a two-and-a-half year deal that will keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2024. Lloris has made 400 appearances for the North London club and will continue to be the first-choice keeper under Antonio Conte.

The French goalkeeper’s contract was set to expire this summer and the World Cup winner was considering ending his decade long spell at England. Conte prioritized the extension of Lloris and the club has moved quickly to come to terms over his renewal.

PSG set to sign Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer according to 90MIN. The World Cup winner's current deal with the English giants expires in the summer although he could renew his contract with United having tabled an offer.

Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG are in the race to sign the World Cup winner. Pogba will make a final decision on his future at the end of the season as he aims to feature for United after making a comeback from injury as confirmed by United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Al Hilal to make move for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal want to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan this month and are prepared to pay all of the Gabon international's £350,000-per-week wages according to The Mail.

Aubemayang had fallen out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following a breach in discipline last month and the striker is keen on a move this month. The Gabon striker was recently sent back to London from the AFCON to recover from the ill effects of coronavirus. It is understood that the Saudi club will also include an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Chelsea to sign Layvin Kurzawa

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have turned their attention to Layvin Kurzawa as they look to seal cover at left-back since the injury to Ben Chilwell. Thomas Tuchel has identified Kurzawa as a potential option and will look to move quickly to seal the deal after missing out on signing Lucas Digne from Everton.

The Blues tried to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell but was unable to do so after not finding common ground with Lyon. The French club are happy to let Kurzawa depart as he has fallen out of favour with Mauricio Pochettino and look to move him on.

Crystal Palace out of Aaron Ramsey race

Crystal Palace have pulled out of the race to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey according to reports from the Daily Mail. The Eagles manager Patrick Vieira had considered the Welshman as the perfect candidate to bolster his midfield options although a deal is now looking unlikely.

The 31-year-old's representatives are rejecting all the offers they have been receiving and it is understood that Palace have gone out of the race to sign the Juventus player. It is understood that the Italian club are feeling frustrated with Ramsey's camp as they make his departure difficult.

Leeds United open contract talks with Raphinha

According to the Daily Star, Leeds United have opened a dialogue with Raphinha over potentially extending his time at Elland Road. The Brazilian only signed for the club in the summer of 2020 but has thrived under Marcelo Bielsa, with him attracting attention from all over Europe.

The forward is the Peacocks' top scorer this season with 8 league goals and thus the Daily Star has reported that Leeds have opened talks in order to fend off interest.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico joins RCD Mallorca on loan

In a statement, PSG have confirmed that goalkeeper Sergio Rico has signed for La Liga side RCD Mallorca on loan for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old has made just one Ligue 1 appearance this season following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma and has thus dropped further down the pecking order.

"The Spanish goalkeeper has been loaned to RCD Mallorca until 30 June 2022. Having started at Sevilla FC, Sergio Rico made his La Liga debut with the Andalusian club in 2014. In five seasons, he accumulated 170 appearances and kept 58 clean sheets, before being loaned to Fulham FC, in the 2018-2019 season (32 matches, 6 clean sheets)," reads the statement.

"In 2019, the Spanish international joined Paris where he made 24 appearances, 14 of which were clean sheets. He won a French Ligue 1 title, two Coupe de France and a Coupe de la Ligue in the Rouge et Bleu shirt."

