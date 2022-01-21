Think we have strong enough squad to compete in Premier League, proclaims Thomas Frank
Today at 9:00 PM
Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes that his side doesn’t need reinforcements in the January transfer window and admitted that adding new players is not essential. The Bees have endured a tough second half of the season so far, with just three wins and one draw in their last ten league games.
Having signed four players at the start of the 2021/22 season, few expected Brentford and their moneyball methods to actually do well in the Premier League. But six months into the campaign, the Bees have thoroughly impressed everybody with their performances although things haven’t quite gone their way over the last month or so. They’ve won just thrice since late November and it has seen Thomas Frank’s side slip down the table slowly but steadily.
However, in order to arrest that slip, reports have indicated that Brentford plans on splurging this month although Frank has refuted those claims despite a link to Christian Eriksen. Instead, the Brentford boss admitted that he believes his current squad is strong enough to keep competing in the English top tier although a player or two will add a boost of energy. But Frank also added that signing a new player does come with the added risk of forcing them to adapt to a new situation which may make things even tougher.
“I think we have a strong enough squad to compete in the Premier League. I do think a player or two would bring extra energy to the squad but I don’t think it’s essential. But we are always in the market and if a player comes up we will do it,” Frank said, reported the Guardian.
“I think it can be more difficult [in January] depending on where players are coming from. If you are coming from the Championship there is less adaptation, players are fully fit and up to pace. But for some players to adapt can still take weeks, months.
“If you come from abroad you need to get up to speed to your new team, tactics, crazy ideas from the head coach! So there’s a risk that it can take a longer time to adapt.”
