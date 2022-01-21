Think we have strong enough squad to compete in Premier League, proclaims Thomas Frank

However, in order to arrest that slip, reports have indicated that Brentford plans on splurging this month although Frank has refuted those claims despite a link to Christian Eriksen. Instead, the Brentford boss admitted that he believes his current squad is strong enough to keep competing in the English top tier although a player or two will add a boost of energy. But Frank also added that signing a new player does come with the added risk of forcing them to adapt to a new situation which may make things even tougher.