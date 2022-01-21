Ousmane Dembele is very good player and I’m fortunate to have trained him, claims Thomas Tuchel

Few players have generated as much interest over the last few weeks as Ousmane Dembele with the Frenchman reportedly out of favour at Barcelona after having rejected a new contract. That has seen Dembele dropped by the La Liga giants with both Xavi and sporting director Mateu Alemany talking about the situation in recent weeks. However, while the situation is far from resolved, reports have indicated that the path is clear for Dembele to take on a new challenge.