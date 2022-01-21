I'm very happy to say that I'm completely healthy, asserts Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
Today at 7:27 PM
Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has revealed that following a medical check-up at London he feels absolutely fine and completely healthy. The 32-year-old recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations for medical examinations following a positive coronavirus test.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to the Africa Cup of Nations as he hoped to represent his homeland in the major tournament. The Arsenal star was left out of the squad and missed out on featuring in his third successive match for his home country. Aubameyang is yet to feature in the tournament for Gabon in the AFCON.
Scans were done by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) with two other Gabon players Axel Meye and Mario Lemina also being removed from the squad due to the same reason. The Gabon federation had confirmed that the striker was feeling the ill-effects of the virus and would be sent back to London for further tests as they did not have the facility to fully reveal the diagnosis. The 32-year-old has come out and said that he is now given a clean slate of health and could return to action on the pitch soon.
"I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy!! Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it," Aubameyang said in a post on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.