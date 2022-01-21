I'm very happy to say that I'm completely healthy, asserts Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Scans were done by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) with two other Gabon players Axel Meye and Mario Lemina also being removed from the squad due to the same reason. The Gabon federation had confirmed that the striker was feeling the ill-effects of the virus and would be sent back to London for further tests as they did not have the facility to fully reveal the diagnosis. The 32-year-old has come out and said that he is now given a clean slate of health and could return to action on the pitch soon.