Diogo Jota has made another step and is now a world-class striker, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

Arsenal hosted Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday and was soundly beaten 2-0. The two sides played out a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg and were set to decide the finalists in the second leg. The Gunners started the contest brightly as Alexandre Lacazette hit the post with his shot in the opening stages of the game. The Reds had a goal ruled out for offside as Joel Matip’s header was ruled out for offside.