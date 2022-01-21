Diogo Jota has made another step and is now a world-class striker, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 4:57 PM
Jurgen Klopp has asserted that the Merseyside club were confident when recruiting Diogo Jota from Wolves and has now admitted that the Portuguese star has turned into a world-class striker. Jota signed for the Reds in a deal worth £41 million that could rise to £45 million with potential add-ons.
Arsenal hosted Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday and was soundly beaten 2-0. The two sides played out a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg and were set to decide the finalists in the second leg. The Gunners started the contest brightly as Alexandre Lacazette hit the post with his shot in the opening stages of the game. The Reds had a goal ruled out for offside as Joel Matip’s header was ruled out for offside.
Jota then came to life at the 19th-minute mark as he lashed a shot home outside the box as Liverpool took the lead. The contest was at a knife’s edge as both teams had chances to score throughout the encounter although the Portuguese international asserted his stamp on the match as doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 77th with a chipped finish. Liverpool boss Klopp was quick to praise Jota and his goal-scoring prowess afterwards.
"We were completely convinced when he arrived he'd help us massively. There are so many things before you sign a player, nowadays you can watch 100 games, we were really confident but since he's been here he's made another step. He's turned into a world-class striker, and that's really helpful for us,” the German told Sky Sports.
"We're over the moon. It's a difficult game, a difficult time generally, we just have to get through it. We try everything we can, and what the boys did tonight against a really strong Arsenal side was really exceptional,” he added.
