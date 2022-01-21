Barcelona have reached out to my agent but they’re still trying figure it out, reveals Oscar

Former Chelsea star Oscar has confirmed rumours that Barcelona have indeed gotten in touch with his agent over a potential move but the two parties are still in talks over a deal. The 30-year-old left Stamford Bridge in January 2017 for Shanghai SPIG for a reported fee of around £60 million.

Despite being considered one of Chelsea’s burgeoning stars, Oscar opted to leave the Blues in a move worth around £60 million. That was because the Chinese Super League club Shanghai SPIG had offered the attacking midfielder a reported wage packet of around £540,000-per-week. However, while more than a few stars have since returned to Europe, Oscar has continued in China and has made around 170 appearances for the club while contributing to 143 goals in the process.

However, reports recently had indicated that Barcelona were looking to bring the Brazilian back to Europe and the midfielder has now confirmed that news. In an interview, Oscar revealed that the La Liga giants have been in touch with him and his agent over a potential move this month. The 30-year-old further added that the two parties are still in talks and they’re waiting to see if Barcelona can sort out their wage issues.

“Yeah, this came to my knowledge. Barcelona reached out to my agent to know about this possibility, they knew football in China will stop until March. So maybe, but Barca is facing a difficult time now,” Oscar said, reported Goal.

“I was told about this interest, I guess they're still trying to figure something out. Barca has this issue about registering new signings and they’d still need to sort talks with my club. They would want for me to join until the end of the season. They’re still talking, it’s ongoing, but there’s this problem with the new signings - I guess Dani Alves has faced some.”

“It’s nice to see a great club interested in you. We didn’t have any talks so far, there’s no point doing that if Barcelona can’t register new players right now. Barca is trying to sort their end out, then maybe I’ll talk to my agent so we can arrange something.

“It’d be an incredible opportunity for me, for Barcelona too. I’m in great form here, it would be great for my career. I suppose Barca would also appreciate it as I’m now more experienced, mature and I know they have a lot of youngsters right now. It could work out for everybody. I’d be happy if things work out, but I still have a contract. Shanghai helps me a lot so I have no complaints,” he added.

The Brazilian’s current wages would prove to be a big hurdle for any club, let alone the financially bereft Barcelona but Oscar admitted that he is willing to forego something to make it happen. He also added that it could be a loan move and he would be open to being paid something around the minimum wage to help the club out.

“I’m aware I’d maybe need to forego something to make it happen. There’s a break in China football now, so perhaps a loan where I could be paid less like Dani - I’ve heard he’s paid the minimum wage - so maybe I could help out for six months or so, I’m not sure for how long they’d want me.

“There are ongoing talks, they have to sort out the club, the competition and reach a decision. Of course one would let go of something to join a club such as Barcelona, but we have to wait for things to sort themselves out before I can decide anything,” he further revealed.