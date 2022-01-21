Antonio Conte is one of the best managers in the world, reveals Harry Kane
Today at 2:38 PM
Harry Kane has revealed that he believes that Antonio Conte is one of the best managers in the world and is hopeful that his side can take advantage of it to secure silverware during his reign at the club. Conte took charge of the North London club in November as he succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo.
Antonio Conte took charge of Tottenham Hotspur on November 2nd after the London club sacked Nunu Espirito Santo due to the club's dismal start to the current campaign. The Italian has taken charge of the club and led them to six victories and two draws in the Premier League as they aim to secure a top-four finish at the end of the season. The London club finished in the Champions League spots for four successive seasons between 2016 and 2019 but have failed to do so in subsequent seasons.
The Italian’s side went out at the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday as they suffered a 3-0 aggregate defeat against Chelsea. Spurs star player Harry Kane whose future continues to be the subject of uncertainty has rallied his teammates to take advantage of playing under a world-class coach such as Conte and return Spurs to the level they were previously at.
"He's one of the best managers in the world. We've not really reached the heights we've wanted to as a club over the last couple of years. It's a big opportunity now to take advantage of what we've got. He's a manager that demands a lot. He's doing everything he can and as players we've responded really well to him and everyone's working as hard as possible to get success. That's the ultimate goal for everyone here at the club,” Kane told Sky Sports after the game.
