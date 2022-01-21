AFC Women's Asian Cup | Thomas Dennerby not satisfied with team's performance in opener against Iran

He said, "Yeah, in that way I am disappointed with the result, it is what it is. It is all down to technical skills, so you are not giving goals, you have to score goals."

"We will try to get points from the game against Chinese Taipei. This game is over, we can't change this (result). Manisha had a good game, “We are defending well. (I was) a little bit surprised at the beginning (with Iran being dominant)," said the Swede.

When Dennerby was asked why Kamala Devi, a senior player in the team was left out, he said, "She came into the squad a little bit late. We are trying to find out who is best for every game. This time we found that we needed speed. "We also started taking over the game after we saw them."