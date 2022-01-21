AFC Women's Asian Cup | Thomas Dennerby not satisfied with team's performance in opener against Iran

Today at 5:44 PM
Thomas Dennerby, the head coach of the Indian women's football team has stated that the host team will seek to come back strong in the following game after drawing 0-0 against Iran in the Asian Cup opener. Iran is ranked lowly 70th in the world while India is ranked 55th currently.
He said, "Yeah, in that way I am disappointed with the result, it is what it is. It is all down to technical skills, so you are not giving goals, you have to score goals."
On Sunday, India plays Chinese Taipei in their second encounter, and a win is required to advance to the quarterfinals.
"We will try to get points from the game against Chinese Taipei. This game is over, we can't change this (result). Manisha had a good game, “We are defending well. (I was) a little bit surprised at the beginning (with Iran being dominant)," said the Swede.
When Dennerby was asked why Kamala Devi, a senior player in the team was left out, he said, "She came into the squad a little bit late. We are trying to find out who is best for every game. This time we found that we needed speed. "We also started taking over the game after we saw them."
