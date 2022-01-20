Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Thierry Henry in running for Bordeaux job

Welcome to our transfer coverage where we bring you all the news, reports, rumours, and gossip as clubs look to address all their urgent and not so urgent needs in the middle of the season. Stay tuned as we bring you all the chaos and confusion caused by the January transfer window.

Thierry Henry in running for Bordeaux job

According to RMC Sport, former AS Monaco boss Thierry Henry is in consideration for the managerial role at Bordeaux if the club decide to part ways with Vladimir Petkovic. The French side have endured a torrid opening six months to the 2021/22 season, winning just three league games.

Not only that, they sit in the relegation zone, level on points with FC Lorient, and it has seen reports indicate that it could mean the end for Petkovic. RMC Sport has further reported that Henry has been in contention for the job since Petkovic arrived in the summer as Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez is a big fan of the former Monaco and Montreal FC coach.

Juventus want Arsenal to sign Arthur Melo on 18 months loan plus a buy option

With Arsenal chasing after midfield reinforcements, Fabrizio Romano has reported that their top target is Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo although talks between the two parties are still ongoing. The Old Lady are open to letting Melo leave but are reportedly asking for an 18-month loan spell alongside an option to buy in order to let him go.

However, Romano has reported that Arsenal have offered them only a straight six-month loan move until the end of the current season with no option to buy and that has seen negotiations reach a standstill. Melo is reportedly keen on the move to North London but talks are still ongoing between the two parties.

More on Arthur Melo deal. After meeting between his agent and Arsenal today, Juventus asked for 18 months loan plus buy option to let Arthur leave 🇧🇷 #AFC



Arsenal have only offered a straight loan until end of the current season. Player keen on the move - but nothing agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti reveals that both Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard have a role to play

In light of rumours indicating that both Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard are on the way out at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that the two forwards do have a role to play for him as the Los Blancos continue to challenge for the title.

Both men have struggled with injuries over the last six months but have also not been picked when fully fit and ready to play.

"Bale is back now after a long time, Hazard has been fine for a month and he is physically fit. I don't have to give advice to Hazard. He has the character and experience to decide himself and by the way, the quality that both of them have could help us a lot," Ancelotti said.

Ajax open to selling Nicolas Tagliafiaco this month for a reported €7 million fee

According to TYC Sports, Ajax are willing to let Nicolas Tagliafiaco leave this month but only if they get a fee of somewhere around €7 million for the left-back. The 29-year-old has less than six months left on his contract and is thus free to talk to clubs outside the Netherlands over a potential pre-contract agreement.

However, with both Chelsea and Barcelona considering moves, TYC Sports has reported that Ajax are open to letting the left-back leave this month for a cut-price fee.

Paul Pogba looking to see out the remainder of his contract before leaving for Real Madrid

Marca has reported that Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick and Paul Pogba have reported had a talk, with the Frenchman telling the German manager that he will see out his contract at Old Trafford before signing for Real Madrid at the end of the season on a free transfer.

The midfielder has less than six months left on his current deal and hasn't featured for the club since October because of a hamstring injury. Marca has further reported that Pogba's representatives have already told this to the Manchester United board as well and Rangnick although both parties remain keen on keeping the Frenchman at Old Trafford.