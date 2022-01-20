Think Steven Bergwijn is happy to stay with us and play for Tottenham, claims Antonio Conte

After three back to back stellar seasons at PSV Eindhoven, a lot was expected from Steven Bergwijn when he arrived at Tottenham in the winter of 2020. But things haven’t quite gone according to plan for the 24-year-old as he has contributed to just 17 goals in 65 appearances. Furthermore, he has found game-time hard to come by but that might change after the Dutch forward’s latest exploits with him walking off the bench to score twice in added time as Tottenham beat Leicester City 3-2.