Think Steven Bergwijn is happy to stay with us and play for Tottenham, claims Antonio Conte
Today at 3:37 PM
In light of his heroics, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes that Steven Bergwijn is willing to stay in North London and become a key star for the club in the future. The Dutch forward has struggled for game-time but walked off the bench to score twice in Spurs’ comeback win over Leicester City.
After three back to back stellar seasons at PSV Eindhoven, a lot was expected from Steven Bergwijn when he arrived at Tottenham in the winter of 2020. But things haven’t quite gone according to plan for the 24-year-old as he has contributed to just 17 goals in 65 appearances. Furthermore, he has found game-time hard to come by but that might change after the Dutch forward’s latest exploits with him walking off the bench to score twice in added time as Tottenham beat Leicester City 3-2.
It might go down as one of the craziest comebacks in Premier League history as the Foxes looked all set for the three points before Bergwijn walked on. And fans weren’t the only ones impressed as Antonio Conte admitted that the 24-year-old is a very important player for Spurs and has the potential to become a key star. Not only that, the Italian revealed that he doesn’t see Bergwijn leaving the club this month amidst reports of a move to Ajax.
"In the past when someone asks me about Steven Bergwijn, I was very clear. I said that for me he is an important player because he has characteristics that in our squad we don't have many creative players,” Conte said, reported Sky Sports.
"He is very good in one vs one, good to beat the man. He can play striker, he can play number 10 and for us, for me, he is an important player and we have to try to improve, to become stronger, not to lose a player and become less strong.
"Steven is a player that if he's in good physical condition and he has good fitness, he can start the games or he can come in and change the game. For me, I think he's an important player and you know very well the player has to be happy and I think the player is happy to stay with us and play for Tottenham."
