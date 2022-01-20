Nothing has happened as there’s just competition for places, asserts Carlo Ancelotti

While Real Madrid sits at the top of the La Liga table, they do so with having barely used some of their biggest earners so far this season. That does include the likes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard with the two forwards barely featuring for the La Liga giants this term. Together the duo have made 19 appearances across all competitions with Bale adding just three to that total as Hazard has featured slightly more regularly as compared to the former Tottenham man.