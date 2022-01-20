Nothing has happened as there’s just competition for places, asserts Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 4:43 PM
In light of questions over Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale’s future, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that there has been no rift between him and either player as he makes decisions only for the good of the club. The two men have barely played for the La Liga giants with just 19 appearances this season.
While Real Madrid sits at the top of the La Liga table, they do so with having barely used some of their biggest earners so far this season. That does include the likes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard with the two forwards barely featuring for the La Liga giants this term. Together the duo have made 19 appearances across all competitions with Bale adding just three to that total as Hazard has featured slightly more regularly as compared to the former Tottenham man.
The Welsh forward hasn’t featured since August for the Los Blancos while Hazard has been a substitute for their last three games. However, with both men fit and ready to play, rumours about a potential rift between Carlo Ancelotti and the duo have been circulating. But the Italian has refuted any rift and admitted that he has a lot of competition for places, and picks the best possible team.
"It's simple. Nothing has happened between us. There's competition [for places]. The coach, me, chooses the best players for each game, whether it's fair or not. It's what happens at every big club. You can be really good but still you don't play,” Ancelotti said, reported ESPN.
"I could talk about Nacho, Marcelo, [Dani] Ceballos, Isco, [Luka] Jovic, they're players with great quality. The same thing happens with them as with Bale and Hazard."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.