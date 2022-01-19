We're showing truth 100% and that's what matters most, proclaims Neymar
Today at 8:28 PM
In light of his Netflix documentary, Neymar has revealed that he believes what they’re showing will be the truth about his life and everything behind the scenes. The 29-year-old has endured a tough time since signing for PSG with his off-field behaviour and parties playing a part in that.
While Neymar has long been considered to be a world-class talent, that hasn’t been showcased ever since he signed for Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, while the forward has thrived and put up incredible numbers for goals and assists, it’s his off-field behaviour that has been the center of attention with the focus on that more than the football. However, with news of a documentary into Neymar’s life, many believe that it will lift the veil surrounding the 29-year-old.
That’s exactly what Neymar believes as well as he admitted, in a recent interview, that he hopes the documentary will change the perspective around him. Not only that, the 29-year-old also revealed that the entire story is nothing but the truth and he hopes that it will change a few minds about him.
"Those who know me, know who I am and that's what matters to me. As for those who don't know me and just speak bad things about me, I just put them aside, but I hope they can still watch this documentary and hopefully it can change their idea or the image they have of me, and I hope they can learn to like me ... even a little!" Neymar told ESPN.
"Few people really know the real me. Just my closest friends, my family, some teammates and now I feel I can show a bit more of my life, of how I am on my day to day, at work, at home, how I am as a father, a son, a brother, and I hope this documentary shows that side to people. It's what we've worked on, we're showing the truth, 100% and that's what matters most."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.