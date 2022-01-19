We are mentally and physically tired and you can see it in our performances, admits Thomas Tuchel

"I answered this question a hundred times, if you look at our situation of long-term injuries, of key players injured, and of Covid and you look at our schedule you will have the answer. We are mentally tired and physically tired, you can see it in our performance, it's as easy as that. We need to recharge the batteries, we need to reconnect. This is my feeling, that's why I give the players two days off and then we will use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.