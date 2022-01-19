Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Aston Villa to make move for Luis Suarez

Welcome to our transfer coverage where we bring you all the news, reports, rumours, and gossips as clubs looks to address all their urgent and not so urgent needs in the middle of the season. Stay tuned as we bring you the chaos and confusion caused by the January transfer window.

Aston Villa to make move for Luis Suarez According to reliable journalist Gerrard Romero, Aston Villa are set to swoop in for Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez at the end of the season. The Uruguayan has turned down multiple offers from Brazil with clubs such asPalmeiras, Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro offering him the chance to leave the reigning Spanish champions. Suarez is keen on making the move back to the Premier League where he could be reunited with former teammate and now Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. The Uruguayan's contract expires at the end of this year and he is not interested in continuing his tenure at Spain with Atletico. AC Milan looking to seal Eric Bailly deal According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have identified Manchester United defender Eric Bailly as the priority signing to boost their defensive issues. The Ivory Coast international is fourth in the pecking order at Old Trafford and is keen to make a move to the Serie A giants in search of regular first-team football. Milan are also monitoring the situations of Abdou Diallo, Japhet Tanganga as they look to make a move this month. It is understood that Tottenham are not interested in selling Tangana on loan this month and Milan could move quickly for Bailly to bolster their defensive options. AC Milan are still looking for a centre back. No fresh contacts yet for Eric Bailly, Abdou Diallo still in the list - Tanganga among options but AC Milan only interested in potential loan move. 🔴 #ACMilan



Tottenham are not open to let Tanganga leave on loan before next week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2022