Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Barcelona to make offer for Alex Telles

Barcelona to make offer for Alex Telles

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to make an offer for Alex Telles as they look to bolster their defensive options. The Blaugrana have identified the Brazilian left-back as a potential option to provide cover for Jordi Alba at left-back.

The United full-back has not established himself as a consistent starter in the lineup since his arrival from Porto and could be tempted to a move to Spain. Telles is not the only player on the Catalan club's radar with Juventus star Alex Sandro, Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza and Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro also being monitored. Barcelona will decide on a target and move quickly to seal a transfer this month.

Alexandre Lacazette snubs offer from Juventus

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has turned down an offer to join Newcastle on a permanent basis this month according to reports from TMW. The Frenchman's current deal at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire this summer and could move on a free transfer in the summer.

It is understood that the Magpies offered a lucrative contract to the French striker although he is reluctant to engage in a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The Gunners striker will evaluate all his options and decide on his next destination in the summer as he focuses to finish the campaign strongly with the North London club.

PSV consider signing Nat Phillips

According to Football Insider, PSV have become the latest side to show an interest in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. The Englishman was ushered into a starting position for the Reds last campaign as injuries took out Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez from the side.

The Liverpool defender played his part as he helped them claim a Champions League spot at the end of the season. Since the return of their key defenders and the signing of Ibrahim Konate, Liverpool have been keen on moving Phillips on and are willing to entertain an offer of £12 million for any permanent deal. The Merseyside club are also open to loan offers which could favour the Eredivisie giants.

Jarrod Bowen keen on Liverpool switch

According to reports from Football Insider, Jarrod Bowen is keen on the idea of making a switch to Liverpool during the summer transfer window. Liverpool will be keen in bolstering their attack with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to miss a signficant amount of time in the middle of every campaign due to AFCON.

The Reds are understood to be impressed with Bowen who has put on stellar performances for the Hammers this season. The Merseyside club were reportedly interested in signing the Englishman this summer but opted not to due to the high asking price.

Barceloan eyeing move for Alexander Isak

Barcelona are considering making an offer for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak according to SPORT. The Blaugrana are desperate to bolster their attacking options and sign a proper no 9 in order to make a strong end to the current campaign.

The Catalan club are interested in bringing in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the sumer but competition is high for securing the prolific Norwegian. Isak has scored eight goals in 24 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad this term and is under contract at Sociedad until 2026.

Sociedad will be reluctant to sell the striker as they see him as pivotal player for the future although the player will be keen on making the move if the opportunity presents itself.

Hugo Lloris to sign new contract with Tottenham

According to Football.london, Hugo Lloris is set to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The French goalkeeper’s deal at the London club is set to expire over the summer and several clubs are looking to sign the World Cup winner at the end of his contract.

Lloris has been with the London club for almost ten years now and has appeared in over 300 games for the club. Talks are underway between the player’s representative and the club with a deal to extend his deal now likely.

Liverpool to make offer for Youri Tielemans

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are finalizing the details on an offer for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer as they aim to revamp their midfield. The Reds are looking to secure the Belgian's signature amidst competition from several clubs in European football.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had suggested earlier this week that Tielemans could depart the King Power Stadium in the summer. The Merseyside club are looking to make an offer of €40 million for the Belgian playmaker in the summer. Tielemans will be eager to make the move to greener pastures if a deal materializes in the summer.

