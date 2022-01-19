Reports | Newcastle United approach Manchester United's Jesse Lingard over potential move
Today at 9:02 PM
According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United have approached Jesse Lingard over a potential move to St James’ Park in the near future with the attacker reportedly open to the idea. The 28-year-old has less than six months left on his contract at Manchester United and has been linked with a move away.
After his loan-move to West Ham United, many expected Jesse Lingard to sign permanently for the London side but things never went according to plan. Instead, the Hammers were put off by Manchester United’s asking price and went another direction with Lingard suffering instead. That has affected the 29-year-old as he has started just twice over the last six months although he has made 14 appearances across all competitions this term.
Yet, reports have indicated that Lingard has turned down any attempts from Manchester United at a new contract and has no intentions of signing a new one. But with less than six months left on his current contract, Sky Sports has reported that Newcastle United have made an approach with them overly keen on signing the United youth product. The 29-year-old is reportedly impressed by the fact that the Magpies signed Kieran Trippier and is open to a move but the talks are still in the preliminary stages.
However, since Lingard has less than six months left on his contract, he is free to talk to clubs outside England over a pre-contract agreement although so far nothing has materialized. The 29-year-old has attracted attention from more than a few clubs within England although the Magpies are reportedly set to step up their move before the January window ends.
