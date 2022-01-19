Reports | Newcastle United approach Manchester United's Jesse Lingard over potential move

Yet, reports have indicated that Lingard has turned down any attempts from Manchester United at a new contract and has no intentions of signing a new one. But with less than six months left on his current contract, Sky Sports has reported that Newcastle United have made an approach with them overly keen on signing the United youth product. The 29-year-old is reportedly impressed by the fact that the Magpies signed Kieran Trippier and is open to a move but the talks are still in the preliminary stages.