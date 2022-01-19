Reports | Juventus to make move for Anthony Martial
Today at 3:21 PM
According to GOAL, Juventus are preparing to make a move for Anthony Martial on a temporary basis and have already made contact with his representatives to sound out a move to Italy. The Frenchman has informed the English club that he wishes to depart Old Trafford this month in search of game-time.
Anthony Martial arrived at Manchester United on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2015 from Monaco for a reported fee of £36 million, potentially rising to £58 million. The Frenchman's time at United has been marred by inconsistency as he has failed to establish himself in the starting lineup for United as well as failing to cement a position in the attacking third for the Red Devils. The French attacker has made 268 appearances for the Manchester club so far while scoring 79 goals and registering 50 assists across all competitions.
Martial had made it clear that he wants to leave United in the winter transfer window in search of increased game-time after the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have limited his chances of featuring. Martial has made only 10 appearances across all competitions and interim manager Ralf Rangnick was quick to confirm that he would be allowed to depart if a suitable offer came in.
According to GOAL, Juventus have made contact with his representatives over a possible loan move. Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage and the Italian side are keen on signing a replacement.
There is registered interest in the 26-year-old from other interested parties such as Sevilla who are also hopeful of sealing a deal for the Frenchman. Juventus have yet to make a formal approach over Martial to United although they are finalizing details on a loan move for the French attacker before the conclusion of the transfer window at the end of January.
