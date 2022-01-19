Reports | Juventus to make move for Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial arrived at Manchester United on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2015 from Monaco for a reported fee of £36 million, potentially rising to £58 million. The Frenchman's time at United has been marred by inconsistency as he has failed to establish himself in the starting lineup for United as well as failing to cement a position in the attacking third for the Red Devils. The French attacker has made 268 appearances for the Manchester club so far while scoring 79 goals and registering 50 assists across all competitions.