Reports | Bayern Munich looking to sell Robert Lewandowski if he rejects contract offer
Today at 8:14 PM
According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich are planning on selling Robert Lewandowski in the summer if the Polish striker doesn’t sign a new contract with the club soon. The 33-year-old has only eighteen months left on his current deal and so far hasn’t come to an agreement over an extension.
Ever since he arrived at Bayern Munich, few players have made a bigger impact than Robert Lewandowski with the forward thriving in Bavaria. So much so, that the Polish international is considered to be amongst the best players in the world and the best center-forward in world football. But with Lewandowski now 33, questions have been asked of the club and the forward as to what happens going forward.
However, with eighteen months left on his current contract, reports had indicated that both Lewandowski and Bayern Munich were in talks over a potential extension. But Sport Bild has reported that despite the talks, Bayern are planning for their future and that may be without Lewandowski. The report has indicated that the club plan on selling the 33-year-old in the summer but only if he rejects a new contract with them.
The Pole has previously indicated an interest in playing for another three to four more years and believes he can keep up the same levels he has managed since joining Bayern. Not only that, reports have indicated that the 33-year-old is open to playing outside Germany and he has had interest from Spain, England and Italy although nothing has materialized so far.
