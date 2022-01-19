Paul Pogba wants to show Manchester United fans and world what kind of player he can be, reveals Ralf Rangnick

“Yes, of course. I also played Nemanja Matic now in the last games and his contract is also expiring. By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer. We have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months. For me, it's not a question if a player has an expiring contract. The question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group?” Rangnick told Sky Sports.