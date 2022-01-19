Paul Pogba wants to show Manchester United fans and world what kind of player he can be, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Today at 5:16 PM
Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Paul Pogba is determined to return to the side and showcase his abilities even if his motivation is to earn a new deal elsewhere in the summer. The Frenchman's current deal at United expires in the summer and he could depart the club on a free transfer.
Paul Pogba made a return to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then-record highest transfer fee of €105 million. The French midfielder's time at Old Trafford has been the subject of various analyses and speculation due to his inconsistent performances. The World Cup winner has made 219 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 38 goals and registering 49 assists across all competitions. The 28-year-old has helped the Manchester club claim an EFL Cup and a Europa League during his time at the club.
Pogba’s deal at United is set to expire at the end of the season and the midfielder could leave the club on a free transfer. Talks between the club and the player’s representatives are ongoing although it is unlikely that he signs a new deal with time running out. United interim boss Rangnick was quizzed on whether Pogba should play upon his return from injury and the German answered in the affirmative.
“Yes, of course. I also played Nemanja Matic now in the last games and his contract is also expiring. By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer. We have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months. For me, it's not a question if a player has an expiring contract. The question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group?” Rangnick told Sky Sports.
“He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be, and even if it's for only showing up for a new contract elsewhere, I mean, he will be highly motivated to do that,” he added.
