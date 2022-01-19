Ousmane Dembele has to sign contract or we sell him in January, asserts Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of €105 million-plus a reported €40 million add-ons. The French winger had established himself as one of the highest-rated teenage prospects in European football during his stint with the German club and Barcelona looked to bolster their attacking options by signing Dembele.

It hasn't gone according to plan for the French winger as he has been subject to various injuries which have kept him from featuring consistently for the Spanish side. The 24-year-old has made 129 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 31 goals and registering 23 assists across all competitions.

Dembele has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks between the club and the player’s representatives are ongoing although no progress has been made. Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez has insisted that the World Cup winner needs to sign a new contract this month or be at risk of being sold.

“The message is clear. Ousmane Dembele has to sign a new contract or we find a way to sell him in January. No other way. What I can say is that we are making a difficult decision. If he does not renew, the club has decided that they will make a decision. We have waited a long time, we have been in talks with him for five months. Either he renews or a solution is sought,” Xavi told reporters in a press conference.