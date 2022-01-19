It's strange to be at Barcelona and not see Lionel Messi in the squad, proclaims Dani Alves
Dani Alves has admitted that it's strange to arrive at the Catalan club and not see Lionel Messi involved in the squad and revealed that he spoke to the Argentinean about a return to finish his career. Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer on a free transfer the previous summer.
Lionel Messi established himself as one of the best players football has ever witnessed during his decorated 20-year tenure at Barcelona. The Argentina international made 778 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 672 goals and registering 301 assists across all competitions. Messi who is the all-time top scorer for Barcelona has helped the Spanish club claim ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey cups, four Champions League titles and several other trophies during his fruitful spell at the club.
The 34-year-old's decorated career at the Catalan club came to an abrupt end last summer as the Blaugrana’s financial woes meant that they could not offer a new contract to the Argentine. Messi subsequently joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and is tied down to the French giants on a two-year contract with the option for a third year. Alves, who recently rejoined Barcelona expressed his desire to see Messi return to his boyhood club as he enters the twilight of his career.
"Messi is the best player in the history of football. It’s strange to be here and not see him, to not have him in the squad. Sometimes things don’t happen as we dream. I already told him that he is not going to be in any better place than here. He told me the same when I left. It would be very good if Messi finishes his career here. Finishing it here would be a great gift for him, and the club could take care of it," the Brazilian told Catalunya Radio.
