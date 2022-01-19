It's strange to be at Barcelona and not see Lionel Messi in the squad, proclaims Dani Alves

"Messi is the best player in the history of football. It’s strange to be here and not see him, to not have him in the squad. Sometimes things don’t happen as we dream. I already told him that he is not going to be in any better place than here. He told me the same when I left. It would be very good if Messi finishes his career here. Finishing it here would be a great gift for him, and the club could take care of it," the Brazilian told Catalunya Radio.