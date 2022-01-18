Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Barcelona to make offer for Alex Telles

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to make an offer for Alex Telles as they look to bolster their defensive options. The Blaugrana have identified the Brazilian left-back as a potential option to provide cover for Jordi Alba at left-back.

The United full-back has not established himself as a consistent starter in the lineup since his arrival from Porto and could be tempted to a move to Spain. Telles is not the only player on the Catalan club's radar with Juventus star Alex Sandro, Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, Villarreal 's Alfonso Pedraza and Borussia Dortmund 's Raphael Guerreiro also being monitored. Barcelona will decide on a target and move quickly to seal a transfer this month.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has turned down an offer to join Newcastle on a permanent basis this month according to reports from TMW. The Frenchman's current deal at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire this summer and could move on a free transfer in the summer.

It is understood that the Magpies offered a lucrative contract to the French striker although he is reluctant to engage in a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The Gunners striker will evaluate all his options and decide on his next destination in the summer as he focuses to finish the campaign strongly with the North London club.