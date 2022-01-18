Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Barcelona to make offer for Alex Telles
Today at 7:19 PM
Welcome to another edition of our transfer coverage where we bring you the latest reports, news, rumours, gossips pertaining to all the clubs in European football. Stay tuned as we guide you through the chaos known as the January transfer window where clubs address their needs and wants.
Barcelona to make offer for Alex Telles
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to make an offer for Alex Telles as they look to bolster their defensive options. The Blaugrana have identified the Brazilian left-back as a potential option to provide cover for Jordi Alba at left-back.
The United full-back has not established himself as a consistent starter in the lineup since his arrival from Porto and could be tempted to a move to Spain. Telles is not the only player on the Catalan club's radar with Juventus star Alex Sandro, Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza and Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro also being monitored. Barcelona will decide on a target and move quickly to seal a transfer this month.
Alexandre Lacazette snubs offer from Juventus
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has turned down an offer to join Newcastle on a permanent basis this month according to reports from TMW. The Frenchman's current deal at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire this summer and could move on a free transfer in the summer.
It is understood that the Magpies offered a lucrative contract to the French striker although he is reluctant to engage in a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The Gunners striker will evaluate all his options and decide on his next destination in the summer as he focuses to finish the campaign strongly with the North London club.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Serie A
- La Liga
- Ligue 1
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Chelsea Fc
- Arsenal Fc
- Liverpool Fc
- Real Madrid
- Fc Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint Germain Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.