Romelu Lukaku is a key player but changing tactics is wrong approach, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 9:18 PM
Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his side does everything to help Romelu Lukaku deliver on his promise of being a prolific striker but tinkering with his side's tactics is not the right solution to develop their goal scoring prowess on the pitch. Lukaku arrived at Chelsea for a fee of £98 million.
Romelu Lukaku arrived at Chelsea from Inter in the previous summer for his second spell at the club after leaving the London club as an inexperienced striker. The Belgian has undergone spells at Everton, Manchester United, and Inter where he developed his game and became one of the most prolific strikers in European football at the moment. The London club sealed the deal to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge for club record fee with the aim to spearhead a title challenge through the striker.
But Lukaku was the subject of controversy recently as he suggested in an interview that he never wanted to leave Italy and Tuchel hasn't been using him in optimal fashion as the system doesn't suit him. However, in the wake of their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, Tuchel suggested that Lukaku needs to start contributing more to their attack and has reiterated the fact that a change in system is not the right answer to improve the Belgian's offensive output.
“No, I think we do everything to help him.I think it's the wrong question because it's focusing on one player. He is a key player and we want him to be a key player but for me, I think it is the wrong approach. This is what we do for any player. This is a team sport and it's not about 10 players serving one player. It is not Chelsea and it is not football. Every player is there to serve the team. This is the highest principle and won't change,” Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
