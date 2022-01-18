Romelu Lukaku is a key player but changing tactics is wrong approach, reveals Thomas Tuchel

“No, I think we do everything to help him.I think it's the wrong question because it's focusing on one player. He is a key player and we want him to be a key player but for me, I think it is the wrong approach. This is what we do for any player. This is a team sport and it's not about 10 players serving one player. It is not Chelsea and it is not football. Every player is there to serve the team. This is the highest principle and won't change,” Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference.