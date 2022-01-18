Had personal conversation with Anthony Martial and matter is resolved, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Today at 9:35 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he has held talks with Anthony Martial after the pair disagreed on whether the French forward made himself available for the game against Aston Villa. The Frenchman is looking to depart Old Trafford this month in search of gametime.
Manchester United signed Anthony Martial on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2015 from Monaco for a reported fee of £36 million that could potentially rise to £58 million. The Frenchman has made 268 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 79 goals and registering 50 assists across all competitions.
The French attacker has been unable to display consistent performances for the Manchester club in recent times. The arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo has led to the 26-year-old falling down the pecking order and Martial has informed Rangnick that he wishes to depart Old Trafford this month.
Earlier this week the German coach claimed that Martial did not want to be part of the squad for United's 2-2 draw at Villa but the Frenchman refuted Rangnick's claims by suggesting that he would never refuse to play for the club. The situation has been resolved as the former Leipzig coach has held talks to clear the air with Martial and suggested that he could be included in the matchday squad for their next fixture.
"I had a personal conversation with him on Sunday about what happened and how I saw the whole situation and the matter is now resolved. He did not train yesterday and the day before yesterday, he will probably train today and after training I will decide if he is selected or not," Rangnick told Sky Sports.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.