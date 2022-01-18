Christian Eriksen is one of the world's best players, admits Thomas Frank
Today at 10:27 PM
Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes that Christian Eriksen is one of the world's best players and admitted that his side are flattered to be linked with a player of the Danish international's quality. Reports have suggested that the Premier League outfit have offered the 29-year-old a contract.
Christian Eriksen was the subject of concern last summer as he collapsed onto the pitch in Denmark's opening group stage match against Finland in Euro 2020. The former Spurs star required medical assistance on the pitch before he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher. as he had suffered a cardiac arrest but was stabilized later that night.
While he has since gradually recovered, Eriksen suffered another blow pertaining to his playing career as he found that he couldn't continue playing with Inter Milan while he had a defibrillator, which was required for his recovery, due to the rules in Italy. That eventually saw Inter Milan and him part ways with the move announced in December that Inter had terminated their contract with Eriksen in order to allow the midfielder to prolong his playing career elsewhere.
Reports surfaced earlier this week that Brentford have offered the former Inter midfielder a contract to lure him back to the Premier League and Thomas Frank has talked up the abilities of his compatriot.
"I can tell you that Christian is a really good player. He is one of the world's best players. If something is done [with Brentford], I am more than happy to speak about it. Under normal circumstances there would not be rumours with a club like us,” Frank told the BBC.
"I guess we should be flattered to be linked with a player of Christian's quality. We all know the journey this club has been through over the last 10 years. If someone said we would be linked with a top player like Christian fans would think are you crazy?" he added.
